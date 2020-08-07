We are now tracking some solid deals in the new official Disney back to school sale. From now through Sunday, the official online Disney store is offering an extra 20% off already marked down products including backpacks, water bottles, food containers, apparel, notebooks, and much more. The deals start from around $6.50 and everything ships free in orders over $75 using code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. Head below for this weekend’s promo code and more details.

New Disney back to school sale:

The new Disney back to school sale is a great way to score the kids some new gear to kick the year off. You’ll find a host of products already marked down from $8 on this landing page, but you can use code GOLDSTAR to knock an additional 20% off at checkout. Whether it’s a new Toy Story lunchbox, a Frozen Olaf water bottle, or a Little Mermaid-themed notebook set, there is a wide selection of options on sale this weekend.

One standout here is the Disney Princess Backpack, which is now marked down to $20. However, using the code above will drop your total down to just $16. Regularly $30, that’s nearly 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This bag sells on Amazon via the official Disney storefront for $30 and has never gone for less. Covered in Disney princesses including Moana, Ariel, Pocahontas, Merida, Mulan, Aurora, Cinderella, and Belle, it also boasts gold accents and an interior ID label. The main compartment is complemented by two slip pockets, three interior zip pockets, and more. Rated 4+ stars.

But be sure to browse through the rest of the new Disney back to school sale right here for additional deals from $6.50. Disney is also still in the midst of a wide-ranging apparel sale with as much as 50% in savings you can browse through here.

In other Disney-related news and deals, you’ll find a host of discounted films from the Magical Kingdom courtesy of Apple right here along with some deals on Marvel LEGO kits. But whatever you do, make sure you check out the new Baby Yoda Echo Dot stand from Otterbox.

More on the Disney Princess Backpack:

Disney back to school sale: This fashionable fairytale backpack will be a crowning accessory for your little one. Covered in Disney Princesses and accented with gold trim, this roomy backpack has a main compartment, front zip pocket, and two slip pockets to tote everything they need for royal adventures.

