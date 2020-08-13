This 2020 Pokemon TCG Collector’s Chest with 5 booster packs is $15 (40% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, GameStop is offering the Pokemon TCG: Collector Chest (Spring 2020) for $14.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $25, today’s offer is nearly 40% off the going rate and the best price we can find. It is also $5 below the current $20 Amazon price, which is the lowest we have tracked there. A perfect upgrade to your Pokemon TCG collection, this bundle contains five 2020 booster packs. But there’s a whole lot more bundled up here including three foil promo cards featuring Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble, a Pokemon coin featuring the new Sword and Shield starters, four colorful sticker sheets, a small portfolio for your favorite cards, a notepad, and the collector’s tin housing it all. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you already have this tin or are mostly just interested in the booster packs, checkout the Pokemon 2020 Summer Poke Ball Tin. This one contains three 2020 booster packs and a nice Poke Ball-style collector’s item for $13. Otherwise, opt for some of the previous-generation booster packs at $4 Prime shipped instead.

Be sure to check out the new Battle Academy Pokemon TCG board that just recently hit store shelves. Then dig in to all the upcoming Pokemon titles for Switch including New Pokemon Snap and a MOBA-style Unite team battle game. CASETiFY just launched a new line of Pokemon Apple accessories you’ll want to take a look at as well.

More on the Pokemon TCG: Collector Chest (2020):

Prepare for a trip to the Galar region in the Pokémon Trading Card Game with a Collector Chest that contains a variety of cool goodies fans will love. This Pokémon TCG: Collector Chest includes three foil promo cards highlighting each of the Galar region’s first partner Pokémon: Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble. It also comes with five Pokémon TCG booster packs to add to your collection and a mini portfolio that can hold your favorite cards. Additional items like sticker sheets, a Pokémon notepad, and a coin featuring the first partner trio add to the fun.

