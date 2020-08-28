We are now tracking a massive Disney sale via the official online storefront. Disney’s “Biggest and Best Sale” is back via the Twice Upon a Year event. Offering up to 40% off a massive selection of official Disney gear, this is one sale you won’t want to miss. With deals starting as low as $4, this is a perfect chance to score upcoming birthday gifts and official collectibles as well as clothing, figurines, toys, and much more. Head below for a closer look.

Twice Upon a Year Disney Sale:

(Update 8/28 11:50 a.m.): Disney has now extended its massive Twice Upon a Year sale until August 30, 2020. It has also collected all of the school supplies in the sale event into one handy landing page with deals starting from $6.

This week’s Disney sale is a particularly notable one. While most of the events we have been tracking this year tend to focus on one or two product categories, just about everything is on sale at up to 40% off right now. As usual, you’ll receive free shipping in orders over $75 using code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

We have organized some of the most notable collection of Disney deals from the sale in the list below:

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Disney Twice Upon a Year event right here for additional offers across just about all product categories. Just don’t expect to see the new Star Wars and Marvel face masks or the higher-end LEGO kits on sale here.

Outside of this week’s giant Disney sale, do yourself a favor and check out all the details on the upcoming UCS-style Mos Eisley Cantina, the OtterBox Baby Yoda Echo Dot stand, and our hands-on review of LEGO’s must-have Baby Yoda and Mandalorian BrickHeadz figures.

More details from Disney:

Our Biggest & Best Sale Is Back! Save on Toys, Clothing, Accessories, Home & So Much More Select Styles | Prices as Marked. Free Shipping on orders of $75 or more! Code: SHIPMAGIC. This sale is live from August 17, 2020 until August 26, 2020.

