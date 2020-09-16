Amazon takes extra $10 off Star Wars orders over $40: Baby Yoda Plush and more

- Sep. 16th 2020 2:17 pm ET

0

Amazon has now kicked off a save $10 promotion when you spend $40 on a selection of Star Wars figures, books, films, and more. Just add $40 or more in merchandise to you cart, and the total will automatically drop at checkout, scoring your free shipping in the process. One highlight is Mattel’s 11-inch The Child Plush Figure which is seeing a discount outside of today’s offer. Right now, it has dropped to $18.99, saving you 24% from the usual price tag, beating the previous price cut by $1, and marking a new all-time low. This life-size plush figure of The Child, aka Baby Yoda, brings the adorable character to your collection just in time for season two of The Mandalorian. Standing 11-inches tall, this figure has a plush body with a vinyl head and hands. Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 6,100 customers. Head below the fold for even more of our top picks.

Don’t forget to bundle several items from the sale in order to lock-in the additional $10 in savings. Many items are already on sale like the featured Baby Yoda plush, providing even more savings along the way.

Other highlgihts from Amazon’s Star Wars sale

For more ways to get ready for The Mandalorian season two, be sure to check out our recent review of the Baby Yoda and Mandalorian BrickHeadz figures, as well as our hands-on look at the LEGO Razor Crest. Then go check out this collection of discounted Melissa & Doug toys from $8, as well as everything in this morning’s STEAM Gold Box.

Baby Yoda Plush Figure features:

Fully embrace the cuteness of the 50-year-old Yoda species with this adorable 11-inch plush toy. He may look like a Baby Yoda, but this lovable plush is referred to as The Child. Inspired by the Disney+ live-action series The Mandalorian, this sweet Star Wars plush toy makes a Force-sensitive addition to your collection.

