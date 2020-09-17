New all-time low brings Kano’s second-generation Coding PC to $260 (Save $40)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Kano second-generation Coding PC for $259.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Down from its usual $300 going rate, today’s price cut marks the first cash discount we’ve seen and is the best offer to date. As Kano’s latest entry into its stable of STEAM toys and programming kits, the new Coding PC is centered around an 11-inch touchscreen display. With a partnership from Microsoft in tow, it runs a full copy of Windows and pairs with a Surface-like folio keyboard cover for taking the learning and everything else on-the-go. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Hit the jump for additional details.

If you’re looking for a more unique way to introduce yourself or the little one to coding, LEGO’s Droid Commander set is worth a look. It enters with a more affordable $192 price tag and uses 1,177-pieces to foster programming concepts and the like by assembling three droids from the Star Wars universe. For a closer look, be sure to dive into our hands-on review.

Those searching for another LEGO coding experience will want to check out the latest Mindstorms set that recently launched with five different robots to assemble and iPhone support. This one is a bit more advanced, but still combines LEGO bricks with a fun programming environment. Or just hit up our roundup of the best coding kits for even more options to consider.

Kano Coding PC features:

A beautiful, buildable, and powerful computer. Comes with Windows 10, runs all Windows software. Teaches coding, design, 3D modeling, and more. Two-in-one tablet and laptop, with 11.6” touchscreen and folio cover. Kano is Fast Company’s second most innovative company worldwide in electronics. The Kano PC is winner of TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions of the year.

