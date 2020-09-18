Work from the couch with the LapGear Lap Desk at an all-time low of $18

Amazon is offering the LapGear Smart-e Memory Foam Lap Desk for $17.92 Prime shipped. Down from $25, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and is the best available. If you’re someone who likes to work from the couch or bed, then picking up this LapGear Lap Desk is a must. It features a memory foam bottom and a dedicated space up top to hold an iPad or iPad Pro for easy typing. There’s enough room to house up to a 15.6-inch laptop, meaning it’ll even work with Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro. You’ll even find a wrist rest here to keep your hands from getting tired after long typing sessions. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If having the capacity for a 15.6-inch laptop is something that you don’t need, picking up this lap desk delivers another $7 in savings. Coming in at $11.50, LapGear has a smaller lap desk that’s compatible with 13.3-inch laptops, making it the perfect MacBook Air companion. Just know that larger laptops will likely hang off the sides, making it a bit harder to use in those instances.

Speaking of working from the couch, you could possibly encounter some distractions once you wander out of the office. Wearing a pair of Sony’s high-end ANC XM3 headphones will keep the distractions at bay by using active noise cancellation technology to block out ambient sounds. Currently down to $255, these are my go-to over-ear headphones when I need to focus and block out everything around me.

LapGear Lap Desk features:

Fits up to 15 6 inch laptops

Media slot holds your cell phone tablet or e-reader

Tapered memory foam cushion provides stability for your devices

Ergonomic wrist pad makes typing comfortable and keeps your laptop from sliding

