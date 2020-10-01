Score the hardcover Mega Man Robot Master Guide at a new low of $20 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is now offering the hardcover Mega Man Robot Master Field Guide book for $20.20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this book has sold for closer to $27 over the last several months and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Ideal for Blue Bomber collectors and fans alike, this is the 2020 updated version of Capcom’s robot master field guide including new information right up to Mega Man 11. You’re looking at 144-pages of artwork and profiles on each of the robot masters featured across the series, as well as Proto Man, Rush, Roll, Bass, Duo, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you already have this one for your collection or are just looking for something even more kid-friendly, check out thisMega Man Coloring Book for $7 Prime shipped. Otherwise, skip the books entirely and add one of these Mega Man Classic 8-Bit Figure 2-packs to your collection for just over $5 Prime shipped. Each kit includes Mega Man and a robot master in miniature 8-bit form.

More on the Mega Man Robot Master Field Guide:

Updated with new profiles and information from Mega Man 11! The MEGA MAN: ROBOT MASTER FIELD GUIDE is your ultimate handbook to the classic Mega Man universe. Inside you’ll find profiles of every major Mega Man character, including all the Robot Masters, plus profiles for other important robots like Proto Man, Rush, Roll, Bass, Duo, and more. Each profile features classic CAPCOM artwork, and includes quotes, weapons info, and of course each Robot Master’s secret weakness!

