It is now time to kick the week off with all of Monday’s best Android app deals. We are closing in quickly on tomorrow’s massive Prime Day 2020 shopping event with loads of deals already available. But for now, it’s time to check out the Android app situation and all of today’s best price drops courtesy of Google Play and beyond. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like The House of Da Vinci, Hydro Coach PRO, DISTRAINT 2, Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition, Star Traders: Frontiers, and more. hit the fold for a complete look at all fo today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

As we mentioned above, Prime Day 2020 deals have started to kick off ahead of tomorrow’s gigantic shopping event, and that includes Android gear. While deals on TCL’s unlocked 10L 64GB Android Smartphone, Google’s unlocked Pixel 4a, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra are still live, today we spotted the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 at its best price yet. We are also tracking some fantastic wearable deals today including the Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch at a new all-time low, but we also spotted the Galaxy Buds Live down at $135 (save 20%). The Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh Systems are also now on sale as well as the Google Assistant-laden Lenovo Smart Clock. But you’ll find all of today’s charging and audio gear accessory offers right here alongside Microsoft’s Android-ready PowerA MOGA Xbox Controller Clip.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on The House of Da Vinci:

Enter The House of Da Vinci, a new must-try 3D puzzle adventure game. Solve mechanical puzzles, discover hidden objects, escape from rooms and dive into the authentic atmosphere of the Renaissance. Use all your wits to find out what’s behind your master’s disappearance. You are Da Vinci’s most promising apprentice. Your master, Leonardo, has disappeared. You have no idea where he’s gone or what has happened. So you begin your quest, your search for the truth. However, Leonardo’s workshop is full of puzzles, inventions, escape mechanisms and objects hidden in all corners of beautifully decorated rooms. You’ll need to use all of your brain cells to find out what’s really going on!

