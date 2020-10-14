Amazon Halloween candy sale from $4: Hershey’s, Reese’s, barkTHINS, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 30% off Halloween candy. Prime members can now stock up before the festivities start later this month from just over $4 shipped including Hershey’s variety packs, Jolly Ranchers, Reeses’s, barkTHINS, Kit Kat, and much more. While Halloween likely won’t take on the same form as usual this year, you can still celebrate and get in the spooky spirit with some deep price drops on popular holiday treats. Hit the jump for some of our top picks from the sale.

Prime Day Halloween candy deals:

More on the barkTHINS Halloween Candy:

Made only with Fair Trade Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified ingredients.

Snackable slivers of smooth dark chocolate combined with crystal flakes of premium sea salt for a delicately balanced flavor combination in every bite.

Each piece is packed full with inclusions for a textured crunch every time.

Comes in a re-sealable bag – perfect for an “on-the-go” or “return for more later” snacking experience!

