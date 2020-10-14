The sun is starting to set on Amazon Prime Day 2020. Across nearly 48 hours we’ve brought you all of the best deals. However, we’re getting to the point in Amazon’s annual shopping event that it may be difficult to pick out the best offers that are still available. If you have a Prime membership, there are still a few more hours to cash in on some of the top deals from this year’s event. Below you’ll find the top 10 Prime Day deals still available, including notable price drops from Apple, Samsung, and many others. Just be aware, these deals will be gone at 3 a.m. EST.

10) Save big on Columbia fashion for fall

Prime Day is delivering one of the biggest sales on top-rated Columbia jackets and more that we’ve ever seen. Our fashion editor Ali Smith has all of her top picks here. With fall now in full swing and winter not too far away, not is a great time to refresh your wardrobe with up to 45% off popular styles. Check out our Prime Day fashion guide for even more deals.

9) Samsung’s sleek Galaxy Watch Active 2

There’s a nice selection of Samsung smartwatches and earbuds on sale during Prime Day from $90. Headlining is the Galaxy Watch Active 2 44mm at $230, which is at a new Amazon all-time low. Centered around a circular 44mm display, you’ll enjoy 5-day battery life with a swim-proof design. On top of its notification features, there’s also fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and newer additions like ECG capabilities.

8) Prime Day TV deals abound

There were a lot of good Prime Day TV deals this year. As in, too many to choose from. We’ve rounded up all of the best deals on this landing page. Certainly, this Sony OLED 4K model was a highlight at $1,298, but you can browse through all of our top picks here for more with deals starting at just $80 on a wide range of sizes and more.

7) Pick up an Instant Pot

Prime Day and Black Friday are two of the best times of the year to score an Instant Pot cooker. This time around, there are plenty of great deals on top-rated appliances, including the popular 10-quart model. You can check out the entire selection here.

6) Get an Apple Watch on the cheap

Nearly every Apple Watch model was discounted for Prime Day, from the low-end Series 3 at $169 all the way up to the latest Series 6 and SE models. We do expect to see some bigger discounts come Black Friday, but for now, this is a great chance to score Apple Watch at a notable price drop.

5) Razer Blade 15 Advanced hits new low

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced with 2.3GHz 8-core i7/16GB/512GB is on sale for $2,100 as part of Prime Day. Down $500 from its regular going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Rocking the 10th generation 8-core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of PCIe SSD storage, and even NVIDIA’s 2070 Super Max-Q graphics card, this laptop offers plenty of power to handle anything you throw at it.

4) Echo Dot at $19 is a no-brainer

Amazon is serving up big price drops on its Echo speaker lineup today. That includes the 3rd generation Echo Dot at $19, which is down from the usual $49 price tag and a new all-time low price. You can also save on just about everything else in Amazon’s Alexa lineup, too.

3) Pixel 4 has been a big hit for 9to5 readers

One of the most popular deals this week has been Pixel 4/XL at new Amazon all-time lows. Google Pixel 4 delivers a complete redesign offering up to a day’s worth of battery life, 12 and 16MP cameras, alongside up to 128GB worth of internal storage available in today’s sale, and HDR+ capabilities. Upgrade to the Pixel 4 XL model and jump from a 5.7-inch display to 6.3 inches.

2) 16-inch MacBook Pro hits Amazon all-time low

Amazon offers Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz/16GB/512GB in both colors for $2,079. That’s a $320 savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and $20 under our previous mention. You can also pick up the 1TB model for $2,399 (Reg. $2,799). Apple’s largest MacBook Pro arrives with a 16-inch Retina display and the popular refreshed Magic Keyboard. Today’s deals deliver your choice of Intel’s i7 or i9 processor, along with 16GB worth of RAM, and up to 1TB worth of storage.

1) AirPods Pro at $199

Our favorite deal from Prime Day still available is AirPods Pro at $199. That’s a $50 savings and one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. AirPods Pro delivers a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24 hours of battery life.

