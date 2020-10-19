Today’s best game deals: DOOM Eternal $30, Watch Dogs Legion pre-order $50, more

In today’s best game deals, we are now tracking DOOM Eternal down at $29.99 on PSN for PS4 players and on Amazon for Xbox gamers. Regularly up to $60, this is within a couple bucks of the all-time low and the best price we can find. This one released back in March as the latest entry in the long-running first person shooter with all of the shoulder-mounted flamethrowers and retractable wrist-mounted DOOM Blades you could ever need. Not to mention the new “distance-closing meat hook attachment.” But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Last of Us Part II, Watch Dogs Legion pre-orders, BioShock: The Collection, Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL, Wonderful 101: Remastered, Dark Souls Remastered, and many more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer beta review — same, but different

FREE Ghost of Tsushima multiplayer + new dog companions, more

HORI unveils 12 new Pokémon Switch controllers, cases, and other accessories

Rambo comes to Mortal Kombat 11 along with free next-gen upgrades, more

Official PS5 teardown: Expandable SSD storage, quieter cooling system, more

Overwatch going free to play on Nintendo Switch for limited time

Mario All-Stars Review: Do these Nintendo classics stand the test of time?

Mario Kart Live: New details on Nintendo’s upcoming mixed-reality game

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!