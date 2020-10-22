Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Death Worm, SUBURBIA, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Get this deal Reg. $1+ FREE+

We are now ready to gather all of Thursday’s best Android game and app deals. Today’s collection features gigantic death worms, city builders, classic board games gone virtual, tower defense, freebie icon packs, and more. Highlights include titles such as Death Worm, SUBURBIA City Building Game, Castles of Mad King Ludwig, Legends of Andor, Farm Invasion USA, Through the Darkest of Times, and many more. Hit the fold for a closer look. 

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by a host of handsets starting from just $60 that now sit alongside ongoing offers on Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S10 Android Smartphone, the OnePlus 7T, and these affordable Motorola models. We also spotted a solid offer on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 today as well as the Harman Kardon Citation 100 Google Assistant speaker at $50 off. Alongside this price drop on the Garmin vivosmart 4, the OnePlus Buds are now at a new Amazon all-time low alongside this notable offer on LaCie’s 4TB d2 Professional USB-C Hard Drive. Then head right over to our Smartphone Accessories roundup for all of your charging needs. 

Today’s best game deals: LEGO DC Super-Villains $18, Final Fantasy VII $40, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Death Worm:

It’s time to take the mind-boggling underground Monster under your control. What is he? An alien? An awakened prehistoric predator? Genetic monster? It is really not important for those unfortunate who have sunk into oblivion in his giant poisonous throat. Nothing personal – it’s just the predator’s lunch time. Jungle or city, hot sands or Antarctic ice desert – the Monster feeds everywhere… and the terror never ends! Animals, birds, businessmen, punks, lizards, and even dangerous predators like tiger are now nothing more than snacks for your omnivorous monster worm!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Home Depot reduces garage storage accessories by up to ...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Caudabe's new minimalist iPhone 12 cases
Show More Comments

Related

Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Lonely Hacker, Water Reminder Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save 20%

JBL Pulse 3 melds a waterproof design with RGB lighting at $130 (Save 20%)

$130 Learn More
New low

Score an all-time low on a 3-pack of Nest temperature sensors, now $86

$86 Learn More
44% off

Kipling Seoul MacBook Bag for $68 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $110)

67.50 Learn More
36% off

Dell’s latest 27-inch monitor sees 36% discount to new low of $160, more from $130

From $130 Learn More
2020 low

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick drops to 2020 low, now just $30

$30 Learn More
Review

Tested: Twelve South BookBook iPad Pro case delivers a leather home for Magic Keyboard

Learn More
Save 46%

Amazon’s vibrant Rivet Alvin Contemporary Chair strikes $237 (Reg. $440)

$237 Learn More