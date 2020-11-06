Early Disney Thanksgiving sale from $5: Plushies, apparel, collectibles, home goods, more

-
FashionToys & HobbiesDisney
Get this deal Reg. $23+ From $5

We are now tracking a wide-ranging early Disney Thanksgiving sale via its official storefront. The “Magical Savings Event” features a massive selection of deals on everything from kids’ and adult clothing to plushies, accessories, home goods, and much more. Starting from under $5, this is a great time to scratch some gifts off your list before the holiday rush and just to fill out your personal collection. Head below for more details. 

Early Disney Thanksgiving sale

The early Disney Thanksgiving sale features all of your favorite characters in apparel form, as collectibles, or even cuddly plushies for the kids. Everything ships free in orders over $75 when you apply coupon code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. You might this amazing animatronic Baby Yoda in there, or deals on the Star Wars LEGO kits, but if you have Disney gifts to take care of, just about everything else is on sale right now. 

Disney is now offering just about all of its medium-sized plushies at $14, down from the usual $20 to $23. One standout here, among the many, is the 12-inch Winnie the Pooh Plush at $14. This one is regularly $23 and currently fetches $20 on Amazon where it has never gone for less than $17 and carries a 4+ star rating from 1,100 customers. This cuddly rendition of the classic Disney character features authentic “sculpting and embroidered details” with “fuzzy velour fabrics” and felt tag. 

But as we mentioned above, the early Disney Thanksgiving sale is filled with notable deals on plushies from all of your favorite Disney IPs. Here are some handy links to help you navigate the plethora of deals on tap here: plushies, talking action figures, sleepwear, throw blankets, family apparel, and much more.

You’ll also want to check out the ongoing Amazon kids’ toy sale, these Dr. Seuss deals, and all of these discounted LEGO kits from $14

More on the 12-inch Winnie the Pooh Plush:

So soft. So fun. Stuffed with fluff. Every hug is sure to bring a smile. With authentic Disney sculpting and embroidered details, Winnie the Pooh and his plush pals from the Hundred Acre Wood will always be waiting for you. Embroidered features, Detailed plush sculpting, Part of our Winnie the Pooh Plush Collection, more. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Toys & Hobbies

Disney

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Amazon’s 1-day board game sale from $12.50: Catan...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Disney holiday deals now live from $8.50: Classic collectibles, dolls, toys, more

$8.50+ Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Black Friday ads, smart lock conversion for $30, Anker deals from $24, more

Learn More

Kohl’s Black Friday ad: Sales start today with deals on smart home tech, kitchenware, more

Learn More
30% off

Vineyard Vines Early Black Friday Deals take 30% off sitewide with prices from $10

From $10 Learn More
Up to 35%

Home Depot’s RYOBI early Black Friday sale takes up 35% off tools, more

From $10 Learn More
Save 29%

TP-Link’s Powerline Extender Kit routes internet through existing electrical wiring: $34 (Reg. $48)

$34 Learn More

Black Ops Cold War to get Nuketown ’84, more + updates to PlayStation exclusive content

Learn More
Reg. $25+

Weekend magazine sale from under $4/yr.: Men’s Health, Wired, GQ, much more

$4+ Learn More