We are now tracking a wide-ranging early Disney Thanksgiving sale via its official storefront. The “Magical Savings Event” features a massive selection of deals on everything from kids’ and adult clothing to plushies, accessories, home goods, and much more. Starting from under $5, this is a great time to scratch some gifts off your list before the holiday rush and just to fill out your personal collection. Head below for more details.

Early Disney Thanksgiving sale

The early Disney Thanksgiving sale features all of your favorite characters in apparel form, as collectibles, or even cuddly plushies for the kids. Everything ships free in orders over $75 when you apply coupon code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. You might this amazing animatronic Baby Yoda in there, or deals on the Star Wars LEGO kits, but if you have Disney gifts to take care of, just about everything else is on sale right now.

Disney is now offering just about all of its medium-sized plushies at $14, down from the usual $20 to $23. One standout here, among the many, is the 12-inch Winnie the Pooh Plush at $14. This one is regularly $23 and currently fetches $20 on Amazon where it has never gone for less than $17 and carries a 4+ star rating from 1,100 customers. This cuddly rendition of the classic Disney character features authentic “sculpting and embroidered details” with “fuzzy velour fabrics” and felt tag.

But as we mentioned above, the early Disney Thanksgiving sale is filled with notable deals on plushies from all of your favorite Disney IPs. Here are some handy links to help you navigate the plethora of deals on tap here: plushies, talking action figures, sleepwear, throw blankets, family apparel, and much more.

You’ll also want to check out the ongoing Amazon kids’ toy sale, these Dr. Seuss deals, and all of these discounted LEGO kits from $14.

More on the 12-inch Winnie the Pooh Plush:

So soft. So fun. Stuffed with fluff. Every hug is sure to bring a smile. With authentic Disney sculpting and embroidered details, Winnie the Pooh and his plush pals from the Hundred Acre Wood will always be waiting for you. Embroidered features, Detailed plush sculpting, Part of our Winnie the Pooh Plush Collection, more.

