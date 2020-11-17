We are now ready to gather up all of today’s best Android game and app deals. The early Black Friday deals are coming hard and fast already, but for now it’s time to take a quick break to look at this afternoon’s best price drops on Android software. Today’s collection is highlighted by some freebie icon packs along with The Lonely Hacker, Baby Sleep PRO, Call Notes Pro, Twilight Pro Unlock, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by a Gold Box sale event on Lenovo Chromebooks and accessories with deals starting from $45, alongside notable offers on Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713. But don’t miss out on these handset deals that are still live including Google Pixel 4a, OnePlus 7T, and the Google 10W Pixel Stand as well. On the wearable side of things, we spotted a notable offer on Skagen’s Falster 3 Smartwatch today joining ongoing deals on TicWatch’s latest Wear OS models, Samsung’s true wireless Galaxy Buds, and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live. As for accessories, check out today’s Amazon Anker sale for deals from $11 along with this morning’s roundup.

Early Black Friday game deals: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15, Owlboy $12.50, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on The Lonely Hacker:

Turn your phone into the best digital weapon and become a true master of technology. You will hack everything you can imagine within an enormous open world and coordinate 100% realistic attacks with the tools we have designed exclusively for you. Live a customized and different adventure each time you submerge into the cybercrime world. You will learn every method used by modern hackers, and dominate all the attack vectors, from the most common up to the most exclusive ones, known only by security experts and the most dangerous cybercriminals.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!