LEGO’s limited-edition Star Wars Slave l set falls to low of $107, more kits from $9

The early Black Friday LEGO deals continue today with Amazon offering the LEGO Star Wars 20th Anniversary Slave l for $106.87. Usually selling for $120, today’s offer is $3 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low. As one of the sets LEGO plans to retire at the end of 2020, there’s never been a better time to buy this 1,007-piece set. Assembling Boba Fett’s iconic starship from Empire Strikes Back, it measures over 11-inches long and includes the fearsome bounty hunter himself alongside Han Solo, a special-edition Princess Leia, and two other figures. Learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more LEGO deals from $9.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

While you’ll still find plenty of other LEGO deals live right here, be sure to check out the upcoming wave of new Super Mario kits that’ll be launching next year. Then prep for LEGO’s pre-Black Friday sale by catching up on all of the expected discounted and promotions in our coverage here.

LEGO Star Wars Slave l features:

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of LEGO Star Wars construction playsets with this detailed reinterpretation of Boba Fett’s classic Slave I. This iconic 75243 LEGO Star Wars vehicle is the most detailed version to date, with features such as a self-leveling cockpit seat and side wings, a carry handle for easy transport and trigger-fired spring-loaded shooters.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!