Syntus ab wheel rollers will have you ripped for the holidays from $14 (Up to 25% off)

Today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on ab wheel rollers. You can grab the Syntus Upgraded 6-in-1 Ab Wheel Roller bundle for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $18 and $21 at Amazon, today’s deal is at least 25% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Perfect for the fitness minded folks on your list, this kit includes the 3-inch, stainless steel and PVC ab wheel roller, a knee pad, adjustable jump rope (plus a spare), and a set of push-up handles. The wheel has a 440-pound weight capacity and will apparently “never damage carpet or wood floor.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds, it also ships with a 1-year warranty. More details below.

While today’s lead deal is already among the most affordable options out there, you can save slightly more with the BLUERISE Ab Wheel at $12 Prime shipped on Amazon. It carries solid reviews from nearly 750 customers, but you won’t get the add-on push-up handles or jump rope with this option.

Check out this deal on the Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stair Stepper, then head over to our fitness tracker deal hub for price drops on workout tech companions. On top of these ongoing Apple Watch and AirPods deals, we also have notable offers available on Skagen’s Falster 3 Smartwatch, TicWatch’s latest Wear OS model, and much more right here.

More on Syntus AB Wheel Roller bundle:

The Ab Wheel Roller is one of the simplest and quickest targeted exercise devices to strengthen your abs, chest, shoulders, arms and back. Rather than doing endless ab crunches and sit-ups, you can get six pack abs, enhance core strength and stretch those muscles which are hard to reach with the help of the ab roller wheel. Syntus 6-in-1 home gym set is designed for anyone who wants to keep fit and shape better figure.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!