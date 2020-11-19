We are now ready to collect all of today’s most notable Android app deals and freebies. While Stadia is now scheduled to come to iOS in the coming weeks, it’s time for all of today’s best Android game and app price drops courtesy of Google Play and beyond. Today’s collection features some freebie icon packs as well as highlights like Peace, Death!, Neighbours from Hell, KORG Kaossilator for Android, Cross DJ Pro, DRAW CHILLY, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by a 1-day Android smartphone sale from $140 featuring models from OnePlus, LG, and Samsung. This morning also saw Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S7/+ hit new all-time lows alongside the now live Bose Black Friday sale from $79. On the wearable side of things, Amazon launched a wide-ranging Fossil and Skagen sale with WearOS models starting from $150. But we also still have ongoing offers available on Skagen’s Falster 3 Smartwatch and TicWatch’s latest Wear OS models as well. Check out this deal on Hisense’s 65-inch 4K HDR ULED Android TV before you dig into today’s Android-friendly accessory offers including this portable HP Sprocket photo printer, SanDisk’s latest Extreme PRO USB-C SSD, and everything in today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup.

Early Black Friday game deals: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45, Mafia Definitive $30, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Peace, Death!:

Peace, Death! is an arcade simulator with difficulties. In this game, you play as the Reaper working for your boss, Death, in Apocalypse, Inc. You face a challenge: go through a trial period of seven weeks to get a permanent job and advance the interests of your employer. Features. You need to examine each client’s feature to determine his, her, or its fate. There are more features every day and the game becomes more difficult.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!