Smartphone Accessories: MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable 2-pack $14, more

From $4

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering a 2-pack of its MFi Braided Nylon USB-C to Lightning Cables for $14.69 Prime shipped when code JKNWEY30 has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $21, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and marks the first price cut we’ve seen to date. This 2-pack of Lightning cables is a great way to upgrade your charging kit to take advantage of the latest USB-C PD speeds or just to have some extra options for connecting to a Mac. The braided nylon design adds extra durability into the mix and makes both of the included cords ideal for throwing in your bag for using when out and about. Over 520 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Pairing with a USB-C PD charger enables fast charging for the iPhone iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max, SE, XR, XS, XS Max, 8 and 8 Plus, allowing you to charge your iPhone 50% in 30 minutes. NOTE: Only for USB-C PD charger, adapter not included.

Made with braided nylon, for added durability and style. The aluminum casing around the charger head has been tested to withstand being plugged in over 5000 times. MFi certification and rigorous testing ensure a safe charge with full fast-charging. Stably and securely transfer movies, music, and more between your iPhone and MacBook, without having to worry about the dreaded “Accessory may not be supported” alert.

