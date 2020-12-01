GameStop has now rolled its Black Friday event in to a new Cyberweek sale. From now through Saturday, the gaming and pop culture retailer will offer a slew of 1-day deals, over 50% off select PS4 and Xbox One games, collectibles, gear for your game room, and more. Head below for a closer look at the GameStop Cyberweek sale.

GameStop Cyberweek sale:

While much of the actual game deals are at lower prices in our daily roundups, much like the Black Friday event, the GameStop Cyberweek sale is a great time to score game-related toys, collectibles, apparel, and other things. In fact, you might have noticed the today-only deal on this Millennium Falcon 10W Qi Charger featured in our Smartphone Accessories roundup this morning. But there are plenty more where that came from. Check out the list below for some of the highlights of the GameStop Cyberweek sale:

Speaking of collectibles, we are now tracking some fantastic pricing on hardcover gamer books starting from $15 at Amazon. Then head over to this morning’s roundup for all of the best post-Cyber Monday game deals as well as ongoing digital sales from Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo.

More on the POP! Games 18-inch Pikachu:

From Pokemon, 18″ Pikachu, as a stylized oversize Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Bring home this 18″ Pikachu Pop! today to join your Pokemon collection!

This figure stands 18 inches tall!

Check out all the Pokemon figures from Funko!

