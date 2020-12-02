Nintendo Switch Pro Controller + Mario Odyssey bundle now $69 (Reg. $100+)

Walmart is now offering the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Super Mario Odyssey bundle for $69 shipped. Regularly $100, this is the best price we have tracked on this particular bundle and the best we can find. The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller has been readily available for $59 for a while now and the Super Mario Odyssey goes for $45. While you could score either one for less than today’s lead deal, even at the discounted individual prices you’re still saving $35 here. Or, paying full MSRP on the controller and getting the game for free, however you want to look at it. This is the latest and very much celebrated title in the 3D Mario series and Nintendo’s pro controller with shoulder triggers, motion controls, HD rumble, built-in amiibo functionality, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 26,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Now, if the wireless Nintendo-branded controller isn’t a just for you, the standard PowerA Wired Controller is worth a look. You can score this one and a copy of Mario Odyssey for $5 less than today’s lead deal while still getting the more traditional controller setup. You’re forgoing the wireless tech here, but it will save you some cash. 

We have plenty of great Nintendo-related gift deals running right now. On top of its massive and very much ongoing eShop Cyber game sale, the Zelda and Mario collectible books are still on sale at Amazon, Nintendo Switch cases and controller are starting from $10 right now, and you’ll find the best first-party Switch game price drops right here

More on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller bundle:

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller + Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Kick your game sessions up a notch with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Includes motion controls, HD Rumble feature, built-in amiibo functionality*, and more. Also includes charging cable (USB-C to USB-A). *amiibo sold separately. Visit amiibo.com for details on amiibo functionality. Super Mario Odyssey Explore incredible places far from the Mushroom Kingdom as you join Mario and his ally Cappy on a massive, globe-trotting 3D adventure. Use amazing abilities—like the power to capture and control objects, animals, and enemies—to collect Power Moons so you can power up the Odyssey airship and save Princess Peach from Bowser’s wedding plans! 

