Today’s best game deals: Castlevania Requiem $10, Fenyx Rising $50, Crash 4 $30, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Castlevania Requiem for $9.99 in digital form via PSN. That’s 50% off the regular $20 price tag and the best we can find. This one includes Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and the 1997 classic, Symphony of the Night — two of the best titles in the series. Players must head to the “top of Dracula’s castle as Richter Belmont” in Rondo of Blood or take on the role of Dracula’s son Alucard in Symphony of the Night’s RPG-style action. This one is available to play on both PS4 and PS5, according to the PSN page. Down below, we have some great deals on Immortals Fenyx Rising, Sonic Mania, Crash Bandicoot 4, Wasteland 3, Super Mario Odyssey, and more.

Digital Sales and More:

Cyber Monday game deals:

Pre-orders:

All-new Age of Empires Battle Royale game mode arrives in ‘biggest update’ ever

Steam beta gains initial DualSense + Series X controller support

EA Play now available on console with Game Pass Ultimate, coming to PC Dec 15

Play PS5 titles via PS4 with new Sony Remote app

Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide: The Mushroom Kingdom’s most sought-after gear

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming to EA Play + Game Pass Ultimate on November 10

