Today’s best game deals: Castlevania Requiem $10, Fenyx Rising $50, Crash 4 $30, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Castlevania Requiem for $9.99 in digital form via PSN. That’s 50% off the regular $20 price tag and the best we can find. This one includes Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and the 1997 classic, Symphony of the Night — two of the best titles in the series. Players must head to the “top of Dracula’s castle as Richter Belmont” in Rondo of Blood or take on the role of Dracula’s son Alucard in Symphony of the Night’s RPG-style action. This one is available to play on both PS4 and PS5, according to the PSN page. Down below, we have some great deals on Immortals Fenyx Rising, Sonic Mania, Crash Bandicoot 4, Wasteland 3, Super Mario Odyssey, and more.
Digital Sales and More:
- PlayStation End of Year game sale live!
- Nintendo Black Friday game deals now live!
- Xbox Black Friday game sale now live!
- PlayStation Plus from $33 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Cyber Monday game deals:
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Releases tomorrow
- Sonic Mania PS4/Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Wasteland 3 $34 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey + Nintendo Pro Controller $70 (Reg. $100)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $35 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Best Buy on Xbox One
- Pokémon Sword Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Shield Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Avengers $28 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $30 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead $15 on Switch and Xbox One (Reg. $20)
- Just Dance 2021 $25 (Reg. $50)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order $25 (Reg. $50+)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $47 (Reg. $60)
- Hollow Knight Switch $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man 11 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered $20 (Reg. $40)
- Need For Speed: Heat $15 (Reg. $30)
- Need for Speed: Heat Deluxe $21 (Reg. $70)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Grand Theft Auto V $15 (Reg. $30)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered $25 (Reg. $40)
- Dishonored and Prey $30 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $18+)
- Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
Pre-orders:
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
All-new Age of Empires Battle Royale game mode arrives in ‘biggest update’ ever
Steam beta gains initial DualSense + Series X controller support
EA Play now available on console with Game Pass Ultimate, coming to PC Dec 15
Play PS5 titles via PS4 with new Sony Remote app
Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide: The Mushroom Kingdom’s most sought-after gear
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming to EA Play + Game Pass Ultimate on November 10
