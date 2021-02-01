FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Hidden Through Time, Quest, Speed Radar, more

It is now time to kick the week off with todayâ€™s best Android games and apps. While youâ€™ll still find a big-time price drop available on this 55-inch Android TV, along with plenty more hardware deals below, we are now turning our attention to Google Play and todayâ€™s best app offers. This afternoonâ€™s collection is highlighted by titles such as Hidden Through Time, Alpha Backup Pro, Speed Camera Radar (PRO), The Quest titles, Johnny Bonasera 2, and more. Head below the fold to get a complete look at all of todayâ€™s best Android game and app deals.Â 

Todayâ€™s Best Android App Deals:

Todayâ€™s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsungâ€™s Galaxy A51 from $350, which now sits alongside ongoing offers on Samsungâ€™s Galaxy Z Flip. Moving over to the wearable side of things, we are tracking some notable deals on timepieces from Withings, Samsung, Seiko, and more as well as up to $51 off Fitbit models. As for accessories, Ankerâ€™s Amazon Gold Box sale has options from $10, Caudabe is now offering up to 60% off Galaxy cases, and youâ€™ll find plenty more in this morningâ€™s roundup.Â 

Todayâ€™s best game deals: Madden NFL 21 from $19, Collection of Mana $20, much more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Hidden Through Time:

Hidden Through Time is a game of hide and seek with objects scattered throughout the wonderful history of our world. Use cryptic hints to discover every secret as you explore the colourful hand drawn levels. Find enough objects to advance to the next stage, and make your way through all four great ages. Still desire more or wish to unleash your creativity? Our map editor is available to anyone, allowing you to create your very own levels and share them on our cloud! Here you can also discover, play and rate levels made by other creators from all around the world!

