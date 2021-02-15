Microsoft’s popular Surface Headphones fall to new all-time low at $111

Today only, Woot offers the Microsoft Surface Headphones for $110.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Having originally fetched $250, we’ve more recently been tracking a $200 going rate with today’s beating our previous mention by $24 and marking a new all-time low. Microsoft’s previous-generation headphones deliver a premium matte grey design that pairs with a built-in dial for adjusting the volume and skipping tracks. That’s alongside active noise cancellation, up to 18-hour battery life, and USB-C charging. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 130 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

If the added Microsoft polish and more premium design isn’t doing anything for you, going with the highly-rated TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones at $50 is a great way to save even more. You’re still going to be able to enjoy a similar distraction-free listening experience, but without the same audio fidelity or build quality found on the featured pair of cans.

Over the weekend, we saw Samsung’s Galaxy Buds return to the all-time low of $49, which is still live and joined by a collection of other price cuts in our headphones guide. Notably, we’re still seeingAirPods Pro at $180 as well as a price cut on the Powerbeats Pro for $150.

Microsoft Surface Headphones features:

From your doorstep to your office, on the train or in the air, listen in comfort and style all day. Your music and phone calls sound spectacular with rich, clear audio and adjustable noise cancellation. And use your voice to get more done with your hands free. Just ask Microsoft Cortana¹ to play your favorite artist, set a reminder, make a call, get answers to questions, and more.

