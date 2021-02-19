Amazon is now offering some notable Xbox gift card deals at 10% off. Starting from just $9 with free digital delivery, most denominations are now available at 10% off right up to the $100 card. This is a great time to score some essentially free Xbox credit. If you were going to be spending any money at all on digital Xbox goodies, games, and more over the next several months, you might as well trade that money in for some free credit beforehand. These deals are also available at Best Buy, but be sure to jump in now before the deal expires. Head below for additional details.

These cards can be redeemed for “latest games, map packs, movies, TV, music, apps and more” on Xbox and Windows. Whether it’s your back catalogue or scoring some still full-priced new releases, every Xbox gamer can appreciate these discounted gift cards.

Along with the Xbox gift card deals, Amazon is also now offering Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription deals as well. So swing by our post from this morning for more details. Then hit up our feature outlining the included benefits and more.

All of today’s best game deals can be found right here and be sure to dive into the FREE Microsoft Xbox FPS Boost update we detailed yesterday as well as the brand new Xbox Wireless Headset and the latest-gen Pulse Red Wireless Xbox Controllers.

Get an Xbox gift card for games and entertainment on Xbox and Windows

Buy the latest games, map packs, movies, TV, music, apps and more

On Xbox One, buy and download blockbuster games the day they’re released

Great as a gift, allowance, or credit card alternative

