Woot is now offering the new PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller for $59.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $70 and still fetching as much at Amazon and elsewhere, this is $10 off, $5 below our previous mention and only the second discount we have tracked. While many folks are still looking to get their hands on the PS5, we certainly didn’t expect to see deals on the new DualSense this soon. Alongside the refreshed design and form-factor, the DualSense features adaptive triggers and haptic feedback for a particularly immersive experience overall. Over 16,000 customers have left a 4+ star rating and you can get a closer look in our PS5 hands-on review. More details below.

You can get more details on the DualSense right here and in our launch coverage. Just make sure you dive into our hands-on review for the PlayStation 5 for even more details on its new immersive gamepad as well. If you’re thinking you’ll just grab a DualShock 4 controller for 2-player action instead, you’ll have to wait for a sale because they are listed at $60+ on Amazon right now.

PlayStation 5 DualSense controller: Haptic feedback – Feel physically responsive feedback to your in-game actions with dual actuators which replace traditional rumble motors. In your hands, these dynamic vibrations can simulate the feeling of everything from environments to the recoil of different weapons.

Adaptive triggers – Experience varying levels of force and tension as you interact with your in-game gear and environments. From pulling back an increasingly tight bowstring to hitting the brakes on a speeding car, feel physically connected to your on-screen actions.

