Today’s best game deals: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40, Captain Toad $30, AC Valhalla $28, more

Happy Mario Day 2021! In today’s best game deals, we are still tracking loads of big-time Nintendo Switch game deals for Mario’s big day as well as new price drops including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $39.99 shipped via Amazon. Also matched at Best Buy. This is a solid $20 price drop and is the best price we can find. You’ll also still find some Hot Wheels Mario Kart sets on sale as well a light discount on Mario Kart Live (full review here) for re-creating Nintendo’s mascot racer in your living room. But if you or someone you know still needs a copy of the game on Switch, now’s your chance. Down below you’ll find just about every Mario Switch game on sale as well as Yoshi’s Crafted World, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, a new all-time low on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Mario Day 2021 starts now! Game deals, and more
- NEW PlayStation Plus from $25.50 (Reg. up to $60)
- March PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Play At Home program: Ratchet & Clank FREE + more
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
***Note: Some of these deals are available at multiple retailers including Target where RedCard holders can score an extra 5% off.
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla from $28 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $39 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $39 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $39 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2021 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX $45 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $25 (Reg. $40+)
- This War of Mine Complete Switch $10 (Reg. $40)
- DOOM (1993) Xbox $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM II (Classic) Xbox $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM 3 Xbox $5 (Reg. $10)
- DOOM 64Xbox $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Hitman 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Plus extra 10% off right here via Target Circle
- Plus extra 5% off for RedCard holders
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $25 (Reg. $40)
- Aladdin and The Lion King PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Far Cry New Dawn Xbox $12 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox Ubisoft Publisher sale at up to 75% off
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive $43.50 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Avengers from $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $50 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $14 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- On PS4, PS5, Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Hades Switch physical pre-order $35
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- MLB The Show 2021 pre-orders from $60
- Now on both PlayStation and Xbox
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
Microsoft + Bethesda merger complete: Here’s what’s next for both companies
New Monster Hunter Stories 2 RPG hits summer 2021
Grab Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars and more while you still can
March Animal Crossing update: Mario, critters, and much more
Report: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro has 4K + 7-inch touchscreen OLED Samsung display
New ‘Aliens meets Left 4 Dead’ survival shooter officially unveiled
New Country Kitchen, Throwback Fit, + Bust the Dust kits expand The Sims 4
Leaked Elden Ring footage shows first gameplay for the highly anticipated title
Special ‘Pokémon Presents’ showcase: Diamond and Pearl, Legends Arceus RPG, more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!