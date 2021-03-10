FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40, Captain Toad $30, AC Valhalla $28, more

Reg. $60 $40

Happy Mario Day 2021! In today’s best game deals, we are still tracking loads of big-time Nintendo Switch game deals for Mario’s big day as well as new price drops including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $39.99 shipped via Amazon. Also matched at Best Buy. This is a solid $20 price drop and is the best price we can find. You’ll also still find some Hot Wheels Mario Kart sets on sale as well a light discount on Mario Kart Live (full review here) for re-creating Nintendo’s mascot racer in your living room. But if you or someone you know still needs a copy of the game on Switch, now’s your chance. Down below you’ll find just about every Mario Switch game on sale as well as Yoshi’s Crafted World, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, a new all-time low on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

***Note: Some of these deals are available at multiple retailers including Target where RedCard holders can score an extra 5% off

Pre-orders:

Microsoft + Bethesda merger complete: Here’s what’s next for both companies

New Monster Hunter Stories 2 RPG hits summer 2021

Grab Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars and more while you still can

March Animal Crossing update: Mario, critters, and much more

Report: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro has 4K + 7-inch touchscreen OLED Samsung display

New ‘Aliens meets Left 4 Dead’ survival shooter officially unveiled

New Country Kitchen, Throwback Fit, + Bust the Dust kits expand The Sims 4

Leaked Elden Ring footage shows first gameplay for the highly anticipated title

Special ‘Pokémon Presents’ showcase: Diamond and Pearl, Legends Arceus RPG, more

