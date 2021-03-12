FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Towaga, Escapists 2, Legacy 3, Worms, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

We are now ready to head into the weekend with all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals in tow. This morning saw new 2021 lows on Apple Watch SE, Apple’s latest weekend movie sale, and a series of price drops on its official iPhone cases, but we are now turning our attention to its digital storefronts and today’s best app deals. Highlights of this morning’s collection include titles like Towaga, Escapists 1 and 2, Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic, Tower of Fortune 2, Worms Revolution, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best game and app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Towaga: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: RegEx Lab: Regular Expressions: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise‬‬: $1 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Worms Revolution – Deluxe Edition‬‬: $2 (Reg. $12)

Today’s best game deals: The Outer Worlds $20, FIFA 21 $20, BioShock Collection $25, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Nightcam: Night Mode Camera: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Death Worm Deluxe: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Notability: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance‬‬: $5 (Reg. $15)

More on Towaga:

Towaga is a fast-paced action video game where you play as Chimù, a light-wielder protecting the temple of Towaga. Your focus, accuracy, and patience will be put to the ultimate test as you cleanse the world from its curse. 1.1 is out! iPad & iPhone X support, Localization in​ 8 languages, 7 new outfits to unlock, graphical enhancement… the world of Towaga awaits you!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

NEOGEO Arcade Pro for PC/Android doubles as a standalon...
Today’s best game deals: The Outer Worlds $20, FIFA 2...
Solve a murder mystery in The Outer Worlds’ final DLC...
Get unlimited lifetime protection on all your devices w...
Nintendo Square Enix eShop sale from $2: Final Fantasy,...
Best Android app deals of the day: Double Dragon Trilog...
Bethesda x Microsoft Roundtable livestream: 20 games hi...
Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controllers down to $39: Arctic...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $130

NEOGEO Arcade Pro for PC/Android doubles as a standalone console at $101.50 (Reg. $130)

$101.50 Learn More
Save 60%

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C PD Charger $7 (Save 48%), more

From $7 Learn More
60% off

Crocs Pre-Spring Sale takes up to 60% off all sale styles + extra $15-$20 off your purchase

From $15 Learn More
Shop now

Apple’s latest weekend movie sale has Spider-Man, Harry Potter, more from $5

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $30+

Today’s best game deals: The Outer Worlds $20, FIFA 21 $20, BioShock Collection $25, more

$20 Learn More
Save 22%

All-time lows return on elago’s new MagSafe Charging Trays from $21 (Save 22%)

From $21 Learn More
Reg. $43+

Remington’s wireless Shortcut Body Groomer + extendable handle now $28.50 (Reg. $43+)

$28.50 Learn More
20% off

Merrell takes extra 20% off sale styles from $30: Hiking shoes, boots, more

From $30 Learn More