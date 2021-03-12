We are now ready to head into the weekend with all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals in tow. This morning saw new 2021 lows on Apple Watch SE, Apple’s latest weekend movie sale, and a series of price drops on its official iPhone cases, but we are now turning our attention to its digital storefronts and today’s best app deals. Highlights of this morning’s collection include titles like Towaga, Escapists 1 and 2, Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic, Tower of Fortune 2, Worms Revolution, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best game and app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Towaga: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: RegEx Lab: Regular Expressions: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise‬‬: $1 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Worms Revolution – Deluxe Edition‬‬: $2 (Reg. $12)

Today’s best game deals: The Outer Worlds $20, FIFA 21 $20, BioShock Collection $25, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Nightcam: Night Mode Camera: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Death Worm Deluxe: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Notability: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance‬‬: $5 (Reg. $15)

More on Towaga:

Towaga is a fast-paced action video game where you play as Chimù, a light-wielder protecting the temple of Towaga. Your focus, accuracy, and patience will be put to the ultimate test as you cleanse the world from its curse. 1.1 is out! iPad & iPhone X support, Localization in​ 8 languages, 7 new outfits to unlock, graphical enhancement… the world of Towaga awaits you!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!