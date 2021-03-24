Microsoft’s new Xbox Wireless Headset has been hard to find in-stock, let alone on sale for $94

Lenovo currently offers the new Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset for $94.05 shipped when applying code EXTRAFIVE at checkout. Down from its usual $100 going rate, today’s offer is the very first discount to date on the new release and a rare chance to score the headset given how quickly it has been selling out, let alone at a discount. Microsoft’s new Xbox Wireless Headset delivers a wireless way to enjoy a more immersive gaming experience on Series X or S. Alongside direct pairing to your console, other notable features include a built-in microphone, ear-cup dials to adjust volume, and up to 15-hour battery life. As a #1 new release, it carries a 4/5 star rating and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look. Head below for more.

If the latest offering from Microsoft isn’t going to cut it, be sure to check out our coverage of the best Xbox Series X and S headsets. We went hands-on with six of the most popular offerings from brands like SteelSeries and TurtleBeach to see which headset offers the most bang for buck, including various price points and feature sets, as well.

Otherwise, PowerA’s Elite-style Fusion Pro Xbox Controller is certainly worth a look now that it’s on sale for $62.50. All of the news on the March Xbox Game Pass updates can be found in our previous coverage right here, as well as all of today’s best game deals to fill your console with new titles.

Xbox Wireless Headset features:

Game loud and clear with the Xbox Wireless Headset, surround yourself with spatial sound technologies including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X. Auto-mute and voice isolation reduce background noise for crystal-clear chat. The flexible, lightweight design with an adjustable headband makes for a more comfortable experience during extended play sessions while rotating earcup dials provide a quick, intuitive way to adjust volume and game/chat balance.

