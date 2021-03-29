Pad & Quill has just launched a flash sale on its TechFolio leather cable organizer. Regularly $90, you can now score the brand’s cord organizer for $46.28 shipped when you apply code PQ15 at checkout. That’s 48% off the regular price, one of the lowest totals we have ever tracked, and a perfect opportunity to score one of the brand’s hand-crafted organizers with a 25-year leather warranty at huge discount. Head below for more details.

The Pad & Quill TechFolio leather cable organizer features American full-grain leather, the brand’s usual marine-grade stitching, canvas lining, and a secure rivet closure. It sports a dedicated Apple Pencil slot, zipper pockets, space for your keys/SD cards, and more. There are no ratings at Pad & Quill but after goin hands on with a number of its hand-made gear, we can certainly recommend it and say you’re getting what you pay for here in terms of quality.

Just remember, we are still tracking a great deal on the Pad & Quill Leather Passport Travel Wallet as well as its latest smart leather Brief AirPods Max Case. For more Apple gear accessory deals, today’s roundup has some solid offers on MagSafe iPhone cases and we spotted Twelve South’s leather BookBook Case at $46 alongside the latest Amazon Anker sale.

More on the Pad & Quill TechFolio leather cable organizer:

Just bundle up a cord and tuck it into one of the three dedicated pockets, then pull over the leather flap to secure it in place. That cord ain’t going anywhere now! No rumbling around at the bottom of your travel bags with this beauty of design and convenience doing it all for you. Same goes for the eternally lost Apple Pencil. Just slip it right into its tight pocket and worry no more. The large zipper compartment fits either a Macbook charging cord or a hard drive, along with other small tech-related detritus one tends to accumulate while traveling. On top of that pocket, we have two slots, for an SD card and/or a house key.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!