While according to the official blog post it wasn’t supposed to officially start until tomorrow, the big-time Xbox Spring Sale for 2021 is now live! This annual event tends to knock prices down significantly on a massive collection of digital Xbox titles, and this year is no exception. We are now tracking roughly 750 games on sale from Dark Souls and Cuphead to Red Dead Redemption 2, Call of Duty titles, Watch Dogs Legion, and much more. Head below for all of the details.

The Xbox Spring sale is now in full swing offering up to 75% off hundreds upon hundreds of Xbox digital and PC games. Microsoft is pointing out games like “Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe, Gears 5: Game of the Year Edition, Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition, FIFA 21 Super Deluxe Edition, and Fortnite Last Laugh Digital Pack.” But you’ll also a wide selection of family-friendly titles for Easter weekend as well as game bundles, and “95 Xbox One games priced at $10 or less.”

If there are some titles you’re looking to add to your catalogue and don’t really care about the physical copy, go wild here. You also won’t have to wait for shipping and everything can be downloaded from the comfort of your living room.

While the Xbox Spring Sale isn’t supposed to officially start until tomorrow you’ll find over 750 games on sale right here including all of the aforementioned titles and franchises alongside Cuphead at $14.99. That’s 25% off the going rate and the best price around on Xbox right now.

More details from Microsoft:

