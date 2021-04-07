FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Don’t pay hundreds for a juice extractor, this highly-rated model is $50 shipped (Reg. $100)

Reg. $100 $50

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series Centrifugal Juice Extractor for $49.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $100, this is 50% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best price we can find. If you’re in the market for an affordable juicer you can trust with solid ratings, this might very well be it at this price. Alongside the included 1-liter BPA-free juice jar and froth separator, this model sports a 1000W motor and a 3-inch chute that will make short work of robust ingredients including “apples, plums, carrots, celery, and other hard items.” It also sports five-speed settings and a host of easy-to-clean dishwasher-safe parts. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below. 

As is usually the case when today’s lead deal drops down this low, there really aren’t very many options out there for less, never mind from brands you can trust. One notable option, however, is this Aicook Juice Extractor that’s now $40 after the on-page coupon is clipped at Amazon. It provides a similar experience and look to today’s featured offer, all while saving you an extra $10. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,600 Amazon customers 

Other ongoing kitchenware deals include the Brim conical burr coffee grinder, this Mixology Bartender Kit, and Instant Pot’s Omni Air Fryer Oven. Just be sure to check out Le Creuset’s cheerful new spring collection and the rest of our household offers right here including Govee’s LED floor lamp and more

More on the Bella Pro Series Centrifugal Juice Extractor:

Create a fresh and tasty beverage with this BELLA Pro five-speed digital juice extractor. The five speeds accommodate a wide range of fruits and vegetables, and the titanium coated mesh offers durability. This BELLA Pro five-speed digital juice extractor boasts an anti-drip spout to prevent spilling and leaking, while the dishwasher-safe parts simplify the cleanup process.

