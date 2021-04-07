LEGO’s 3,600-piece Technic Bugatti Chiron sees rare $70 discount, more from $8

Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron for $279.99 shipped when code LEGOCHIRON has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $350, like you’ll find at Amazon and direct from LEGO, here you’re saving $70 with today’s offer coming within $3 of our previous mention and marking the second-best price of the year. This 3,599-piece creation assembles the iconic Bugatti Chiron supercar with a sleek blue colorway and detailed interior. Whether you have a LEGO fan or car enthusiast on your holiday shopping list, this set would certainly make a great gift. Learn more in our launch coverage and then head below for more LEGO deals from $8.

Other notable LEGO price cuts:

Yesterday saw the very first price cut go live on LEGO’s Resistance X-Wing at $79, alongside some other kits here. But then be sure to go check out the new adidas UltraBoosts which bring some LEGO stylings to your wardrobe. We also just got a first look at the upcoming Looney Tunes minifigures as well as six new superhero builds due out at the end of the month.

LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron features:

Explore engineering excellence with the LEGO Technic 42083 Bugatti Chiron advanced building set. This exclusive model has been developed in partnership with Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S to capture the essence of the quintessential super sports vehicle, resulting in a stunning supercar replica as well as a hot toy for collectible toy car enthusiasts.

