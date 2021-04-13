The official Disney Mother’s Day sale is now live with up to 30% off a wide range of accessories, clothing, and more for mom. While we are expecting to see another Mother’s Day sale from Disney as we move closer to the holiday, this is great time to nail down your gift nice and early, ensure there’s plenty of time for shipping, and not have to worry about that special item selling out. A perfect option for mommy Disney fans, you’ll find everything from themed jewelry to t-shirts and pajama sets, stationary, home goods, and much more on tap here. Head below for a closer look.

Disney Mother’s Day sale

The Disney Mother’s Day sale has deals starting from $7 and the usual free shipping in orders over $75 with code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. If you or someone you know has a mom that loves Disney, you’re bound to find some official gear to make the day even more special whether it’s a $10 Mickey Mouse Plush Cupcake Flair Bag Charm/Key Chain, some Minnie Mouse Icon Diamond Earrings at $96, or something in between.

One standout here is the Sleeping Beauty Castle Figural Bangle by Alex and Ani at $31.96. Available in silver or gold finishes and regularly fetching $40, this one doubles down with a brand name and Disney styling. Very similar models start at $44 on Amazon and go up from there. Featuring the Sleeping Beauty Castle charm looped through an Alex and Ani bangle, it also has a sliding mechanism that ”ensures a perfect fit.” More details below.

Just be sure to browse thought the rest of the Disney Mother’s Day sale right here. This particular event will only be live from now through Friday.

More on the Sleeping Beauty Castle Bangle by Alex and Ani:

Sleeping Beauty Castle is featured as a detailed figural charm on this bangle by Alex and Ani. An elegant reminder of your Disneyland visit, it’s available in a choice of gold or silver finish, and its sliding mechanism ensures a perfect fit. Plus ”Infused With Positive Energy,” ”Made in America With Love,” ”Recycle,” and Patent Number tags.

