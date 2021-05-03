PowerA Pikachu Joy-Con Switch Grip hits all-time low at $10 (33% off) + more from $15

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Pikachu Edition Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch at $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is a 33% price drop, a new all-time low on the Pikachu model (New Pokemon Snap is now on sale for $50), and the best we can find. The flat grey and red variants are still marked down at $9.88 for comparison. This one is designed to transform your Joy-Con into a more traditional gamepad form-factor, without spending Nintendo Pro Controller money or buying an entirely separate controller from PowerA. You simply snap your Switch controllers in there to enjoy the double injected rubber grips. It has visible player indicator lights, adds some shock resistance to your Joy-Con, and carries a 4+ star ratings from over 21,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more Nintendo Switch accessory deals.

At just $10 you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better option for less. In fact, most of the no-name brands are about the same price or marginally less, and if you’re anything like us you’ll prefer the trusted, officially licensed PowerA solution anyway. For comparison, the official Nintendo model goes for $20. Be sure to check out the rest of the Switch accessory deals below as well as this price drop on the HORI D-Pad Controller.

More ongoing Nintendo Switch accessory deals:

Then go check out the latest Hori Split Pad Pro, the new $20 Nyko Switch controller, and Fujifilm’s mini Nintendo Switch printer. Today’s best game deals include some fantastic first-party Nintendo titles and here’s everything you need to know about the new FREE multiplayer available in Super Mario Party.

More on the PowerA Pikachu Edition Joy-Con Comfort Grip:

Lightweight, ergonomic design for comfortable gameplay anywhere

Double-injected rubber grips for added comfort

Easy slide-in design secures each Joy-Con

Visible player indicator lights

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!