Today’s best game deals: Paper Mario Origami King $46, Resident Evil Village $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Paper Mario: The Origami King on Nintendo Switch for $45.99 shipped. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, beats our previous mention by $6, and is one of the best prices to date on the new Paper Mario game. As the latest addition to the fan-favorite series, Mario must save the day once again as the evil King Olly transports Princess Peach’s Castle to a far off mountain after unleashing a horde of “Folded Soldiers.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Resident Evil Village, Overcooked!, The Pathless, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and more.

Nyko unleashes $20 Nintendo Switch controller, PS5 DualSense charging dock, more

Apex Legends Legacy launches May 4 with Starter Kits, emotes, Arenas, new map, more

SEGA plans to sell NFTs starting this summer and they might end up in your games

Nintendo finally brings proper online multiplayer to Super Mario Party with FREE update

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart intros Rivit as new protagonist, more in latest gameplay trailer

Apex Legends Arenas is a new permanent 3v3 mode coming May 4

