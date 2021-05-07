Today’s best game deals: Paper Mario Origami King $46, Resident Evil Village $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Paper Mario: The Origami King on Nintendo Switch for $45.99 shipped. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, beats our previous mention by $6, and is one of the best prices to date on the new Paper Mario game. As the latest addition to the fan-favorite series, Mario must save the day once again as the evil King Olly transports Princess Peach’s Castle to a far off mountain after unleashing a horde of “Folded Soldiers.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Resident Evil Village, Overcooked!, The Pathless, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and more.
Digital Sales and More:
- New May PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete now FREE on PSN
- PlayStation Plus from $29 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Resident Evil Village: $50 (Reg. $60)
- w/ code REVLG
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat: $35 (Reg. $50)
- The Pathless: $37 (Reg. $50)
- Black Desert: Prestige Edition: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack: $28 (Reg. $40)
- Blood & Truth VR: $24 (Reg. $40)
- ROBOTICS;NOTES ELITE & DaSH Double Pack: $26 (Reg. $40)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Mega Man 11 Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection Switch $10 (Reg. $15)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack FREE
- Harvest Moon: One World Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario Odyssey (digital or physical) $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
