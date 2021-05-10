Take your handheld Switch gaming up a notch, HORI’s Split Pad Pro now $40.50 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro (Blue) Controller for Handheld Mode at $40.50 shipped. That’s nearly 20% off the regular $50 price tag, within about $1 of the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This officially licensed solution provides a full-size controller experience when in handheld mode including a larger grip, face buttons, analog sticks, and a D-pad. Along with the midnight blue design, it also has turbo functionality and assignable rear triggers to provide a more customized experience for gamers. Rated 4+ stars from over 15,000 Amazon customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage for the Monster Hunter Rise edition right here. Additional details below.

A more affordable way to bring a full-size controller to your Switch setup is to slide your Joy-Con into this PowerA Comfort Grip. It is still down at $10 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from over 21,000 Amazon customers.

More on the HORI Switch Split Pad Pro:

Full-size Controller experience in handheld mode

Larger grip, Buttons, triggers, analog sticks, and d-pad

Assignable rear triggers, Turbo functionally, and more

Midnight Blue design

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

