Take your handheld Switch gaming up a notch, HORI's Split Pad Pro now $40.50 (Reg. $50)

-
AmazonApps GamesHori
Reg. $50 $40.50

Amazon is now offering the HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro (Blue) Controller for Handheld Mode at $40.50 shipped. That’s nearly 20% off the regular $50 price tag, within about $1 of the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This officially licensed solution provides a full-size controller experience when in handheld mode including a larger grip, face buttons, analog sticks, and a D-pad. Along with the midnight blue design, it also has turbo functionality and assignable rear triggers to provide a more customized experience for gamers. Rated 4+ stars from over 15,000 Amazon customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage for the Monster Hunter Rise edition right here. Additional details below. 

A more affordable way to bring a full-size controller to your Switch setup is to slide your Joy-Con into this PowerA Comfort Grip. It is still down at $10 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from over 21,000 Amazon customers. 

Just make sure to browse through the rest of our previous Nintendo Switch accessory roundup for price drops on cases, folios, PowerA controllers, and much more right here.

Then go check out the new $20 Nyko controller, the all-blue Switch Lite, and this mini Fujifilm Switch printer as well. We also just got a look at Nintendo’s new Game Builder Garage that lets Switch owners code their own experiences as well as PowerA’s new Waluigi Switch controller that is now available for pre-order.

More on the HORI Switch Split Pad Pro:

  • Full-size Controller experience in handheld mode
  • Larger grip, Buttons, triggers, analog sticks, and d-pad
  • Assignable rear triggers, Turbo functionally, and more
  • Midnight Blue design
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo

