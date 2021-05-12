FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Rock-bottom multi-cooker deals from $25: Darth Vader Edition Instant Pot, Insignia 6-qt., more

-
AmazonHome GoodsInsigniaInstant Pot
60% off From $25

We have spotted some notable deals on multi-cookers today starting from just $25. First up, Amazon is once again offering the Star Wars Darth Vader Edition Instant Pot Duo 6-quart Multi-Cooker for $59.98 shipped alongside the ongoing price drops on the Baby Yoda and R2-D2 models. These deals are matching the limited price drops we tracked on Star Wars Day 2021, are $40 below the going rate, and the best we can find. This is the same Instant Pot that has taken the world by storm over the last few years, just covered in some epic Star Wars decals (the standard model is currently going for $89 at Amazon). It features 14 smart programs for one-touch cooking of just about any meal you can think of including everything from soup and rice to meats and much more. It also ships with the stainless steel inner cooking pot, a steam rack, a condensation collector and a 4+ star rating from thousands. More multi-cooker deals below. 

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the stainless steel Insignia 6-quart Multi-Cooker for $24.99 with free delivery in orders over $35 and free curbside pickup. Regularly as much as $60, we have seen this one drop to $30 several times in the past as one of the most affordable multi-cookers out there, but now it’s $5 less and at the best we can find. It sports 10 preset cooking functions, digital controls, a 24-hour timer, and a series of accessories too: measuring cup, rice scoop, soup ladle, cooking stand, and condensation collector. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,000 Best Buy customers. 

Cooking deals don’t stop there though. We also have Bella’s Pro Dual Belgian Flip Waffle Maker as well as solid offers on the Vitamix Explorian Blender, this high-end Blendtec model, Amazon’s best-selling food storage set, and plenty more right here in our home goods deal hub. Just be sure to check out this morning’s price drop on the Emerson Sensi HomeKit thermostats as well. 

More on the Star Wars Darth Vader Edition Instant Pot:

  • Features 14 Smart Programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook. Now, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button
  • Healthy inner cooking pot made from 304 (18/8) stainless steel, no chemical coating, 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution, fully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Insignia Instant Pot

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Logitech’s popular G PRO X Superlight Mouse sees ...
CRAFTSMAN bit sets fall as low as $5.50 Prime shipped (...
This highly-rated desk offers extra storage and a monit...
Enjoy a cup of pour-over coffee with Amazon’s #1 ...
Anker’s eufy HomeKit Pan/Tilt Indoor Cam returns ...
iiRcade Bartop Arcade Machine with access to 100’...
Amazon launches refreshed Echo Show 8 and 5 Alexa displ...
Smartphone Accessories: Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speak...
Show More Comments

Related

From $1

Star Wars Day game deals now live from $1! Jedi Fallen Order, Squadrons, LEGO, more

Now Live! Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 14-inch Electric Dethatcher is a must for older yards at $101, more

Learn More
43% off

CRAFTSMAN bit sets fall as low as $5.50 Prime shipped (Up to 43% off)

From $5.50 Learn More
Save 43%

This highly-rated desk offers extra storage and a monitor stand for $40, more from $30

$40 Learn More
Save now

Best Buy’s 24-hour flash sale discounts Razer gaming laptops, smart home gear, more

Today only Learn More
Reg. $120

Philips Hue HomeKit White/Color BR30 2-pack + hub starts your smart home journey at $70

$70 Learn More
48% off

True Utility FIXR 20-in-1 Multi-Tool dives to $10.50 Prime shipped, more from $5 (Up to 48% off)

From $5 Learn More
50% off

J.Crew Factory takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance from $15

From $15 Learn More