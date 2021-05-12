Rock-bottom multi-cooker deals from $25: Darth Vader Edition Instant Pot, Insignia 6-qt., more

We have spotted some notable deals on multi-cookers today starting from just $25. First up, Amazon is once again offering the Star Wars Darth Vader Edition Instant Pot Duo 6-quart Multi-Cooker for $59.98 shipped alongside the ongoing price drops on the Baby Yoda and R2-D2 models. These deals are matching the limited price drops we tracked on Star Wars Day 2021, are $40 below the going rate, and the best we can find. This is the same Instant Pot that has taken the world by storm over the last few years, just covered in some epic Star Wars decals (the standard model is currently going for $89 at Amazon). It features 14 smart programs for one-touch cooking of just about any meal you can think of including everything from soup and rice to meats and much more. It also ships with the stainless steel inner cooking pot, a steam rack, a condensation collector and a 4+ star rating from thousands. More multi-cooker deals below.

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the stainless steel Insignia 6-quart Multi-Cooker for $24.99 with free delivery in orders over $35 and free curbside pickup. Regularly as much as $60, we have seen this one drop to $30 several times in the past as one of the most affordable multi-cookers out there, but now it’s $5 less and at the best we can find. It sports 10 preset cooking functions, digital controls, a 24-hour timer, and a series of accessories too: measuring cup, rice scoop, soup ladle, cooking stand, and condensation collector. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,000 Best Buy customers.

Cooking deals don’t stop there though. We also have Bella’s Pro Dual Belgian Flip Waffle Maker as well as solid offers on the Vitamix Explorian Blender, this high-end Blendtec model, Amazon’s best-selling food storage set, and plenty more right here in our home goods deal hub. Just be sure to check out this morning’s price drop on the Emerson Sensi HomeKit thermostats as well.

More on the Star Wars Darth Vader Edition Instant Pot:

Features 14 Smart Programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook. Now, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button

Healthy inner cooking pot made from 304 (18/8) stainless steel, no chemical coating, 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution, fully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food

