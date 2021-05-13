FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Crying Suns, SpongeBob, R-TYPE, Castro Premium, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

We are now ready to gather up all of today’s best Android game and app deals into one convenient list for you. We are still tracking an ongoing price drop on TCL’s unlocked 64GB 10L Android Smartphone as well as Microsoft’s dual screen Surface Duo, and even more right here, but for now it’s on to the day’s best price drops on apps and games. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Crying Suns, SpongeBob SquarePants, R-TYPE II, Castro Premium, and much more. Hit the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the unlocked Google Pixel 3 for $160. Alongside this ongoing deal on Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System down at $170 shipped, we also still have price drops available on its Nest Hub with Soli sleep tracking, this meross Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch with Remote, and even more smart home gear right here. Today’s ASUS 14-inch Chromebook offer is joined by a series of new Anker PowerPort Amazon deals from $15 as well as all of the goodies you’ll find in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $50, Mega Man X Collection 1 + 2 $20, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Crying Suns:

When FTL meets Foundation and Dune: Crying Suns is a tactical rogue-lite that puts you in the role of a space fleet commander as you explore a mysteriously fallen empire. In this story rich experience inspired by Dune and Foundation, each successful run will uncover the truth about the Empire… and yourself as well.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

E3 2021’s all-digital event: Virtual show floor, ...
Pixelmator Pro image manipulation suite now 50% off on ...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: SpongeBob, Crying S...
Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $50, M...
Sony just unveiled two new DualSense controller colors:...
Don’t need the latest and greatest? Score an unlo...
Digital PlayStation games/DLC from $2: MK 11, Crash, Co...
All-new Minecraft DLC unveiled: How to Train Your Drago...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: SpongeBob, Crying Suns, Wonder Boy, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Sequence 2, Earth 3D, Despotism 3k, and more

FREE+ Learn More
50% off

Pixelmator Pro image manipulation suite now 50% off on Mac: $20 (Reg. $40)

$20 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Apple Knight Pro, Earth Atlantis, SkySafari Pro, and more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Kingdom Rush Origins, Finding, StoryToys, more

FREE+ Learn More

Framework launches DIY modular laptop for the future of sustainable tech, pre-order now

Learn More
Reg. $90

WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive adds 2TB of USB 3.0 storage to your Xbox at $75 (Amazon low)

$75 Learn More

GameSir unleashes Bluetooth iPhone game controller with competitive price, more

Order Now! Learn More