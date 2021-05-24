PDP’s magnetic Xbox Series X/S Charging System hits Amazon all-time low at $15 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the PDP Xbox Series X/S Gaming Magnetic Ultra Slim Charging System for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $25 and regularly more like $20, today’s offer is 25% off the going, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This officially licensed charging solution for Xbox Series X/S provides a minimalist magnetic docking system that snaps your gamepads in place. From there, cinematic lights will automatically dim based on surrounding conditions while the on-board LED indicator informs the current charge status. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

(Update 5/24 9:a.m.): Amazon is now offering the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip for Xbox Wireless Controllers at $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is the second best price we have ever tracked on Amazon and a great time to score a nice clip for Android Xbox gaming and more.

At $15, today’s lead deal is among the most affordable options we can find from a trusted third-party brand. The latest model PowerA Series X model sells for $20, for example, but you could opt for its Play & Charge Kit at $13 for something slightly more affordable. Otherwise, jump in on the magnetic PDP model while you can.

While we are talking Xbox, be sure to check out all fo the upcoming 20th anniversary goodies Microsoft has planned, the latest PowerA Xbox Series X controller, and details on E3 2021’s all-digital event. The new Series X controller colorways Microsoft launched are here and don’t forget to check out our Xbox Series X hands-on impressions.

More on the PDP Xbox Series X/S Magnetic Charging System:

Magnetic ports snap Xbox wireless Controller into place for a perfect connection every time

Innovative, micro-suction Material keeps your charger in place

Cinematic lights will auto-dim based on surrounding light conditions, while an LED indicates charge status

Works with Xbox series x|s and Xbox One

Officially Licensed by Xbox

