Insignia 1-Tap Beverage Cooler Kegerator now $170 off + wine fridge/accessories from $15

The official Best buy eBay store is now offering the Insignia 1-Tap Beverage Cooler Kegerator for $399.99 shipped. Regularly $570, or even more via Amazon third-party sellers, today’s deal is at least $170 off the going rate, the best price we can find, and just in time for family summer get-togethers. Its 5.6 cubic foot capacity can carry a “1/2 keg or a 1/4 slim keg” but can also convert into a more traditional refrigerator. Features include an adjustable thermostat, a pair of wire shelves for additional storage, a reversible stainless steel door for left- and right-handed opening, and locking wheels for both easy transportation and to lock it in place. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for some wine accessory and cooler deals from $15

We have also spotted a number of notable wine accessory deals as well as a notable price drop on the highly-rated Insignia 29-bottle wine cooler fridge at more than $82 off the going rate:

Then hit up our home goods guide for more ways to prepare your space for summer parties and family get-togethers including this offer on the Kamado Joe’s Jr. Charcoal Grill, these OtterBox Trooper Softside Coolers, and Amazon Basics string lights. But if you’re still in need of some tools to prep the yard, check out this 39-piece kit for $18 Prime shipped and today’s Home Depot sale with up to $500 in savings. 

More on the Insignia 1-Tap Beverage Cooler Kegerator:

This Insignia kegerator/beverage cooler holds either a 1/2 keg or a 1/4 slim keg and features an adjustable thermostat, so you can easily keep your favorite drinks cold. Two wire shelves help you maintain organization. Holds either a 1/2 keg or a 1/4 slim keg. The unit converts between a refrigerator and a beverage cooler to suit your needs. Note: Does not hold Coors and Miller brand kegs.

