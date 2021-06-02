Score SanDisk’s speedy Extreme Portable 500GB USB-C SSD for $85 (Reg. up to $140)

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk Extreme Portable 500GB External USB-C NVMe Portable Solid State Drive for $84.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $140 at Best Buy, this one has sold for around $90 or $95 at Amazon most recently and is now matching the all-time low there. As the latest generation model, this is a particularly speedy portable SSD with up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds. This model also has quite a rugged build with a “durable” silicon shell “that offers a premium feel and added protection to the drive’s exterior,” up to 2-meter drop protection, and IP55 water-resistance. A handy carabiner clip in the top corner is joined by USB-C/A connectivity and a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 28,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can save slightly more with the comparable Samsung T7 Portable SSD at $80 shipped on Amazon. It carries solid ratings from over 8,800 Amazon customers and reaches speeds of up to 1050MB/s. But if you don’t need the fastest possible transfer rates out there, check out the 500GB Seagate One Touch SSD at $54 shipped via Amazon. While only around half as fast as today’s lead deal, this is a highly-rated option that will certainly get the job done for less.

Be sure to check out the new Seagate One Touch USB-C SSD lineup as well as the all-new WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD, then head over to our Mac accessories guide for even more. Amazon Prime Day 2021 has now been made official for later this month and we are already starting to see some deals go live for Prime members including these Fire TV Editions from $100 (save up to $120).

More on the SanDisk Extreme Portable 500GB SSD:

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

Up to 2 meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance (3) mean this tough drive can take a beating. [(3) Based on internal testing. IPEC 60529 IP 55: Tested to withstand water flow (30 kPa) at 3 min.; limited dust contact does not interfere with operation. Must be clean and dry before use.]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!