Samsung Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds now down to $95 for today only (Reg. $170)

Reg. $170 $95

Today only, Woot is offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds for $94.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $170 and currently selling for between $130 and $149 on Amazon depending on the color, today’s offer is up to 44% off and the best price we can find. For comparison, they are also starting from $150 at Best Buy. Alongside AKG-tuned 12mm speakers and built-in active noise cancellation, they offer up to 29-hours of runtime with the included charging case (varies with ANC activated). An always-on voice assistant allows you to bark orders to search for music, send a message, order coffee, and just about anything else with support for both Android and iOS smartphones. Rated 4+ stars from over 30,000 Amazon customers, ships with a 90-day Woot warranty, and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below. 

The Soundcore by Anker Life A1 True Wireless Earbuds for under $50 shipped are a great lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal. They feature up to 35-hours of runtime alongside USB-C charging and IPX7 waterproof rating, but you are forgoing the active noise cancellation here. Just be sure to check out this deal on the Anker Soundcore Life Dot 2 XR true wireless earbuds and all of the early Prime Day Anker deals now live from $13 including $20 earbuds, and more. 

Dive into the AirPods Max deals we just spotted as part of Best Buy’s 1-day flash sale, the ongoing Bose Father’s Day sale, and this deal on Jabra’s latest Elite 85t ANC earbuds. Then head over to our headphones guide for even more. 

More on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live:

Upgrade your sound and style with Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. Designed with the largest Galaxy Buds speaker, improved bass and an open fit, playlists sound more like live music than ever before. When you need to block out background noise for a phone call or important task, initiate Active Noise Cancellation with a touch. Buds Live are easy on the eyes, light on the ears and have long-lasting battery life . Features including Active Noise Canceling are enabled through a Bluetooth connection or the Galaxy Wearableapp on Android…

Enhance your iPad Pro with Apple Pencil 2 at the second...
Jabra’s latest Elite 85t ANC earbuds return to lo...
Power Up for Prime Day: Surge Protectors, Lightning cab...
Samsung’s 870 QVO SSDs now up to 22% at some of t...
Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook 2 sees $100 back ...
Beats Studio Buds see first cash discount to $135 ahead...
Lifetime’s adjustable basketball hoop is great fo...
Give your old reels new life with KODAK’s mobile ...
