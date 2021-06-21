It’s time to kick off the work week with all of today’s best price drops on Android games and apps to join our growing list of big-time Prime Day 2021 deals. Alongside all-time lows on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones and everything else in our Android deal hub, we are tracking some notable offers via Google Play on software for all of your Android gear. Highlights include titles like Railways, Traffix, True Skate, Package Inc., X Launcher Pro, and much more. Head below the fold for a closer look at everything.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Railways:

Why do you pour the milk before the cereal? Ouch, wrong chat. If you answered positively to the first two questions, Railways will certainly suit your interests. From the makers of Traffix, Railways is a simulation game where you have trains, passengers and railways. Your goal is to move the trains strategically between the tracks, picking up the passengers and preventing crashes. Your mission is complete when you collect all the passengers.

