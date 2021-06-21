FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Railways, Traffix, True Skate, X Launcher Pro, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It’s time to kick off the work week with all of today’s best price drops on Android games and apps to join our growing list of big-time Prime Day 2021 deals. Alongside all-time lows on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones and everything else in our Android deal hub, we are tracking some notable offers via Google Play on software for all of your Android gear. Highlights include titles like Railways, Traffix, True Skate, Package Inc., X Launcher Pro, and much more. Head below the fold for a closer look at everything. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Be sure to dive straight into our Prime Day 2021 deal hub for all of the biggest price drops across all products categories. Highlights of our now live Prime Day Android deals include ongoing Google Pixel 4 offers, these all-time lows on Motorola’s 2021 Android smartphones, as well as up to $400 off the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones. We also have deals live on Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, the Samsung Duo & Trio wireless charging pads, and the new Galaxy SmartTag+. This offers are joined by price drops on Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2, today’s deal on NVIDIA’s 4K HDR Shield TV Stick, the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus, and Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch. Here are all of today’s best smartphone accessory deals and our Prime Day 2021 roundup where you’ll find all of the biggest drops. 

Best Prime Day game deals: Returnal, Tsushima, Spider-Man Miles Morales, Zelda, Sackboy, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Railways:

Why do you pour the milk before the cereal? Ouch, wrong chat. If you answered positively to the first two questions, Railways will certainly suit your interests. From the makers of Traffix, Railways is a simulation game where you have trains, passengers and railways. Your goal is to move the trains strategically between the tracks, picking up the passengers and preventing crashes. Your mission is complete when you collect all the passengers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac sees rare 25% price drop, ...
All of Motorola’s 2021 Android smartphones fall to ne...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Traffix, True S...
Best Prime Day game deals: Returnal, Tsushima, Spider-M...
Score 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from $28.50 a...
Here’s a rare chance to bring home an extra refur...
Mass Effect Legendary Edition falls to new low at under...
Bungie’s official Destiny Toaster now up for pre-...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Traffix, True Skate, Drinksly, Juicy Realm, To the Moon, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: SPHAZE, Planescape Torment, DISTRAINT 2, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save now

Prime Day starts early for Anker’s latest charging stations, ANC earbuds, and more from $13

From $13 Learn More
50% off

Belkin Prime Day deals: wireless speakers, chargers, USB-C hubs, more from $7.50

From $17 Learn More
36% off

Prime Day desk deals from $32: Cubiker, Nathan James, Sauder, more up to 36% off

From $32 Learn More
Save now

elago AirPods cases, iPhone MagSafe chargers, more fall to new lows from $10

From $10 Learn More
45% off

Prime Day travel mugs and water bottles from $8.50: Contigo, CamelBak, kids, more

$8.50+ Learn More
Save now

Boss Audio’s 6.2-inch CarPlay + Android Auto receiver hits low of $143, more from $85

From $85 Learn More