Now’s your chance to grab the epic haptic touch Arcade1Up Star Wars Pinball machine at $50 off

Walmart is now offering the Arcade1Up Star Wars Digital Pinball machine for $549 shipped. Regularly $600, like it still fetches at GameStop, today’s deal is a solid $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find. This model sells for a bloated $890 at Amazon. An epic addition to any game room, this is a 3/4 scale digital Star Wars pinball machine from Arcade1Up — one of the best names in the business — with “10 epic Star Wars titles all in one convenient place.” Specs include a 23.8-inch LCD play field, 7.5-inch LCD score screen, haptic touch flippers, “reel feel” tilt and nudge, light up back glass, adjustable metal legs, dual speakers, and a “real” plunger. Rated 4+ stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. More details below.

If you don’t have the space or it just seems crazy for you to spend that much on a Star Wars arcade, go for the console versions instead. Star Wars Pinball goes for around $30 or less on PSN, the eShop and Steam.

More on the Arcade1Up Star Wars Digital Pinball machine:

Arcade1Up’s Digital Star Wars Pinball Machine is here! Complete your at-home arcade with your very own 3/4 scale digital Star Wars pinball machine. Tastemakers LLC is working closely with Disney and Zen Studios to ensure fans receive a product that looks and plays great with thrilling Star Wars storytelling and an authentic pinball experience.

