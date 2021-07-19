Best Android app deals of the day: This War of Mine, DISTRAINT 2, Reventure, more

It is now time for all of this afternoon’s best Android game and app deals. Our Android deal hub has some new markdowns waiting for you right here, not to mention all of these Chromebook price drops, but for now it’s all about the Google Play software deals. Today’s collection is highlighted by titles like This War of Mine, DISTRAINT 2, Reventure, Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition, The Eyes of Ara, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the OnePlus Nord N10 5G Smartphone at a low of $280 shipped. That deal joins everything else in our Android deal hub and now sits next to today’s Fitbit wearable deals from $79 shipped as well as Amazfit’s new Bip S Lite 30-day smartwatch. On the laptop side of things, HP’s 11-inch touchscreen Chromebook is at a low of $179 right now alongside Samsung’s 15-inch Chromebook 4+. And lastly, in the accessories category we have a Gold Box Anker sale with deals from $12 on charging gear, cables, and more as well as offers on Bose headphones, these SanDisk memory cards, and everything in today’s smartphone accessories roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Mass Effect Legendary $45, Persona 5 Strikers $35, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on This War of Mine:

In This War Of Mine you do not play as an elite soldier, rather a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. The game provides an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle. The pace of This War of Mine is imposed by the day and night cycle. During the day snipers outside stop you from leaving your refuge, so you need to focus on maintaining your hideout: crafting, trading and taking care of your survivors. At night, take one of your civilians on a mission to scavenge through a set of unique locations for items that will help you stay alive.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!