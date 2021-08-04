meross’ 1080p webcam upgrades your 720p MacBook camera at just $13 (Save 50%)

Meross Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback from 4,200+) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Webcam for $13 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $13 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have seen just once before. Truth be told, while a majority of laptops and all-in-one computers have integrated cameras, they tend to be lackluster at best. Many agree that this also rings true for premium offerings made by Apple. Thankfully today’s deal paves the way for a notable upgrade that won’t break the bank. It captures a 1080p picture, boasts auto-focus, and an integrated microphone with built-in noise reduction capabilities. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Routinely make all of your screens look as good as new when giving them a once over with Sprayway’s Glass Cleaner Wipes at just $2 Prime shipped. Despite having such a low price, you’ll get a total of 20 ready-to-use wipes. With more than 6,100 reviews in tow, the dust has settled with a 4.3/5 star rating.

Once you’re all finished here, be sure to check out this solar backup camera for $111 in addition to the discounted LG gram laptop at $899. Also, you can still snag this under-desk bike at just $38 and burn calories throughout your workday. Oh, and don’t forget to peruse today’s Home Depot sale on desks, chairs, and more.

meross 1080p Webcam features:

The computer camera has streaming media and vivid image HD 1080P/200W-AF auto focus video, capturing the most exciting details every 20-30fps, providing incredible HD clear image capture

The video camera has a built-in noise reduction microphone. The high definition webcam can automatically eliminate background noise, clearly capture the sound within 5 meters, and obtain studio-quality sound

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!