Best Android app deals of the day: Door Kickers, Kosmos Work Time Tracker, more

It is Tuesday afternoon and time for all of today’s best Android game and app deals. As far as hardware is concerned, whether it be a new handset, Google smart home gear, or a Chromebook for next semester, you’ll want to find your way over to our Android, Google, and Chromebook deal hubs. But for now, it’s all about the apps. Today’s collection includes titles like Door Kickers: Action Squad, CHAMBER, Kosmos – Work Time Tracker, Pupil Distance Meter Pro, and more. Head below for a closer look at all fo today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Along with an ongoing price drop on Google Home Mini at a low of just $13, as well as Motorola’s razr 5G at $400 off and Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus, today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by HP’s Chromebook 11 with Google Play Store access at low of $154.50. You’ll find even more Chromebook deals right here, just be sure to check out this ongoing offer on NVIDIA Shield TV Stick with Android TV before you dive into today’s Google TV and Assistant-laden 4K TV deals from Samsung and more. Then, make sure to hit up today’s deal on the Wyze ANC headphones with Google Assistant built-in at $58, these Anker Amazon deals from $16, this morning’s APC Gold Box sale, and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Nier Ver.1.2 $40, Cyberpunk $10, Resident Evil Village $47, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Door Kickers Action Squad:

Choose your gear, then kick the doors down and face the action. Adapt and react by the seat of your pants, and if needed – restart without a care and rethink. Master weapons recoil and time your reloads, use distance and cover to your advantage and use the in-game Strategic Abilities to decide for yourself when healthpacks or gear refills are needed. Or just save up the Points earned and unleash your Ultimate to waltz through that tricky final room.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!