Today’s best game deals: Nier Ver.1.2 $40, Cyberpunk $10, Resident Evil Village $47, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 on PlayStation and Xbox for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is matching our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low for the lowest price we can find. This “one-of-a-kind prequel” to the “critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR:Automata” is a remake of NieR Replicant that originally released back in 2010. Through the updated visuals and an intriguing storyline, players must “fight back dreadful enemies with a visceral, uniquely customizable blend of swordplay and powerful magic” in a “ruined world, plagued by sickness and monstrous horrors.” Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil Village, The Last of Us Part II, John Wick Hex, and much more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

