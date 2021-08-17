Today’s best game deals: Nier Ver.1.2 $40, Cyberpunk $10, Resident Evil Village $47, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 on PlayStation and Xbox for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is matching our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low for the lowest price we can find. This “one-of-a-kind prequel” to the “critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR:Automata” is a remake of NieR Replicant that originally released back in 2010. Through the updated visuals and an intriguing storyline, players must “fight back dreadful enemies with a visceral, uniquely customizable blend of swordplay and powerful magic” in a “ruined world, plagued by sickness and monstrous horrors.” Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil Village, The Last of Us Part II, John Wick Hex, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Nintendo’s Bethesda sale now live from $4 (Up to 50% off)
- Mario Kart Live Circuit from $71 shipped (Reg. $100)
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Cyberpunk 2077 + Steelbook Case $10 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil Village $47 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part II $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders $10 (Reg. $15+)
- John Wick Hex Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox $12 (Reg. $20)
- Judgment PS5 $30 (Reg. $40)
- bit.trip Switch games from $2 (Reg. $5)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $36 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon $30 (Reg. $60)
- Outriders Day One Edition $34 (Reg. $60)
- Cloudpunk PS4 $24 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster $20 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Trials of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Cat Quest eShop $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Eastward eShop $22.50 (Reg. $25)
- More details from the Nintendo Indie World showcase
- Axiom Verge 2 eShop $18 (Reg. $20)
- Capcom Arcade Ghosts ‘n Goblins $1 (Reg. $2)
- Scroll to bottom of this page for deal
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen $15 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $16 (Reg. $40)
- Demon’s Souls PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Hitman 3 on PS4/PS5 and Xbox $35 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition $50 (Reg. $70)
- Returnal PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Dragon Quest XI S Definitive $20 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $46 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $50 (Reg. $60)
- Or $51 at Best Buy with a FREE set of Skyward Sword HD Tech Decals
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $30 (Reg. $45+)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade $50 (Reg. $70)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $13 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario Odyssey $39 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Stardew Valley makes its way to Xbox Game Pass Console/PC August 31 + much more
PS5 does have a secret web browsing experience, here’s how to access it
Remastered classic Grand Theft Auto Trilogy for Switch, Xbox, PS5, more expected for October
Retro Games unveils new THEA500 Amiga mini console with 25 built-in titles + more
xCloud brings next-generation gaming to your Windows 10 PC through Microsoft Insider
Oxenfree II: Lost Signals coming to PlayStation in 2022 alongside Switch and PC
Battlefield 2042 limited playtest next week, open beta in September
Usable PS5 storage tops out at 667GB; these NVMe drives expand that
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!