Today’s best game deals: PlayStation under $20 sale, Madden NFL 21 $10, Sonic, Cuphead, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony has now kicked off a pair of wide-ranging Indie and Games Under $20 sales with loads of big-time markdowns. While you’ll find even more down below, one standout is Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood at $7.99 in digital form on PS4/PS5. Regularly $20, this is among the lowest prices we have tracked and a perfect chance to add these two classics to your PlayStation library. This one includes Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and 1997’s iconic Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. “Make your way to the top of Dracula’s castle as Richter Belmont or take the leading role as Dracula’s son Alucard in ‘Symphony of the Night’.” Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Sonic Mania, Madden NFL 21, Celeste, Cuphead, God of War, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Nintendo’s Bethesda sale now live from $4 (Up to 50% off)
- Mario Kart Live Circuit from $71 shipped (Reg. $100)
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Sonic Mania $11 (Reg. $20)
- Madden NFL 21 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Celeste PSN $6 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- DOOM PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Anniversary Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- God of War PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe PSN $9 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Indie Game sale from $1
- PlayStation Games Under $20 sale
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village $47 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part II $20 (Reg. $30+)
- John Wick Hex Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Judgment PS5 $30 (Reg. $40)
- bit.trip Switch games from $2 (Reg. $5)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $36 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon $30 (Reg. $60)
- Outriders Day One Edition $34 (Reg. $60)
- Cloudpunk PS4 $24 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster $20 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Trials of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Cat Quest eShop $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Demon’s Souls PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Hitman 3 on PS4/PS5 and Xbox $35 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition $50 (Reg. $70)
- Returnal PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Dragon Quest XI S Definitive $20 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $50 (Reg. $60)
- Or $51 at Best Buy with a FREE set of Skyward Sword HD Tech Decals
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $30 (Reg. $45+)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade $50 (Reg. $70)
- Super Mario Odyssey $39 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Stardew Valley makes its way to Xbox Game Pass Console/PC August 31 + much more
PS5 does have a secret web browsing experience, here’s how to access it
Remastered classic Grand Theft Auto Trilogy for Switch, Xbox, PS5, more expected for October
Retro Games unveils new THEA500 Amiga mini console with 25 built-in titles + more
xCloud brings next-generation gaming to your Windows 10 PC through Microsoft Insider
Oxenfree II: Lost Signals coming to PlayStation in 2022 alongside Switch and PC
Battlefield 2042 limited playtest next week, open beta in September
Usable PS5 storage tops out at 667GB; these NVMe drives expand that
