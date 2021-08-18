Today’s best game deals: PlayStation under $20 sale, Madden NFL 21 $10, Sonic, Cuphead, more

-
Apps GamesSonyPSN
Reg. $20+ Under $20
Retro PS4 games on sale

In today’s best game deals, Sony has now kicked off a pair of wide-ranging Indie and Games Under $20 sales with loads of big-time markdowns. While you’ll find even more down below, one standout is Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood at $7.99 in digital form on PS4/PS5. Regularly $20, this is among the lowest prices we have tracked and a perfect chance to add these two classics to your PlayStation library. This one includes Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and 1997’s iconic Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. “Make your way to the top of Dracula’s castle as Richter Belmont or take the leading role as Dracula’s son Alucard in ‘Symphony of the Night’.” Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Sonic Mania, Madden NFL 21, Celeste, Cuphead, God of War, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Stardew Valley makes its way to Xbox Game Pass Console/PC August 31 + much more

PS5 does have a secret web browsing experience, here’s how to access it

Remastered classic Grand Theft Auto Trilogy for Switch, Xbox, PS5, more expected for October

Retro Games unveils new THEA500 Amiga mini console with 25 built-in titles + more

xCloud brings next-generation gaming to your Windows 10 PC through Microsoft Insider

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals coming to PlayStation in 2022 alongside Switch and PC

Battlefield 2042 limited playtest next week, open beta in September

Usable PS5 storage tops out at 667GB; these NVMe drives expand that

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Sony

PSN

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Nomad’s collection of PU iPad cases and folios no...
Load up on MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate while 11-lbs. ...
adidas takes up to 50% off hundreds of popular styes: U...
Bring home a 2150 PSI PAXCESS Electric Pressure Washer ...
Apple’s latest movie sale has action hits at $10 or l...
Amazon home essentials sale from $8.50: Clorox disinfec...
Instant Pot’s 6-qt. Duo Plus Multi-Cooker drops b...
Gotrax XR Elite Electric Scooter sees 50% discount to n...
Show More Comments

Related

From $35

Nomad’s collection of PU iPad cases and folios now 50% off with our exclusive code

50% off Learn More
Reg. $180

Load up on MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate while 11-lbs. is down at $60 shipped (Reg. up to $180)

$60 Learn More
50% off

adidas takes up to 50% off hundreds of popular styes: UltraBoosts, NMD, more

from $10 Learn More
Reg. $140+

Bring home a 2150 PSI PAXCESS Electric Pressure Washer for $90 today (Reg. $150)

$90 Learn More
$10 or less

Apple’s latest movie sale has action hits at $10 or less + this week’s $1 rental

From $1 Learn More
52% offf

Amazon home essentials sale from $8.50: Clorox disinfecting wipes, trash bags, more

$8.50+ Learn More
Reg. $120

Instant Pot’s 6-qt. Duo Plus Multi-Cooker drops back down to $70 (Reg. $120)

$70 Learn More
Save 50%

Gotrax XR Elite Electric Scooter sees 50% discount to new low of $250

$250 Learn More