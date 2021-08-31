Best Android app deals of the day: Slayaway Camp, Lonely Hacker, Correlate Diary, more

All of today’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. A series of new hardware offers can be found in our Android, Google, and Chromebook deal hubs, including Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro and its all-new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, but for now it’s on the Google Play app deals. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Slayaway Camp, The Lonely Hacker, Correlate – Health Diary, Tallowmere, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android games and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by some great Chromebook offers including the HP Chromebase AiO with rotating 22-inch screen alongside the rest of the options right here and Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro at over $150 off the going rate. Moving over to the smart home gear, Google’s Nest Hub with Soli sleep tracking just hit a new all-time low at $70 and now joins ongoing offers onGoogle Nest Audio. Lamicall’s top-rated S1 Smartphone Stand just dropped back down to $8.50, the Anker’s eufy Google Fit Smart Scale went on sale today, and you’ll even more add-on deals in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Slayaway Camp:

Become Skullface, a psycho slasher bent on slaughtering campers in this darkly comic puzzle game homage to 80’s horror movies. A diabolical puzzle game that also happens to be a bloody tribute to the VHS era of videotape horror! No one is safe… no law enforcement enforces the law enough… and no animals or children are harmed… in the summer horror hit of 1984.

